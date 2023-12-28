PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan is leading a revitalization effort at University Park amid aging infrastructure and a $600 million maintenance backlog under Portland Parks & Recreation.

Specifics about the project and the funding amount will be based on community engagement; however, PP&R says they expect the improvements to be completed sometime in 2026.

“There is a long list of needs across the city,” Commissioner Ryan said. “And I believe that helping to revitalize this crucial place to play in the Portsmouth area will be a tremendous asset for neighbors to improve their physical and mental health. The adjacent Charles Jordan Community Center will complement new amenities at University Park for an improved, holistic recreational experience.”

The park sits on nearly 12 acres in the Portsmouth area with popular, but “aging,” softball and soccer fields, a play area, a picnic table, paths and public art.

Commissioner Ryan, who oversees PP&R, is directing one-time funding from System Development Charges to University Park upgrades — noting these funds are separate from General Fund dollars.

The announcement comes as PP&R faces a nearly $600 million major maintenance backlog. The department says that without new, stable funding, one in five PP&R assets will fail in the next 15 years.