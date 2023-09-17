PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last week, Daniel Demelo wrote an op-ed in The Oregonian critical of the Joint Office of Homeless Services, saying, “Despite intensive efforts by myself and the rest of my committee, I cannot vouch for the effectiveness or accountability of the joint office.”

As Chair of the Joint Office of Homeless Services Community Budget Advisory Committee and Chair of The Multnomah County Central Community Budget Advisory Committee, Demelo is in a position to know what goes on behind the scenes.

A software engineer, Demelo is also running for Portland City Council next year under the new form of government in District 3, which includes much of Portland’s inner east side.

If elected, he would be the youngest member ever to hold a position on the Portland City Council at 26.

Demelo joined KOIN 6 News’ Ken Boddie on Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss his biggest frustrations with the joint office, if he believes the city is getting its money’s worth, and why he intends to run for city council.

Watch the full video in the player above.