Democrats nominate new Oregon House Speaker, Majority Leader

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In Salem, Oregon Democrats elected a new Majority Leader and Speaker of the House on Sunday.

The Oregon House Democratic Caucus nominated democrat representative Dan Rayfield to serve as the speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives and elected democrat representative Julie Fahey as Majority Leader.

Rayfield joined the Legislature in 2014 and has represented Corvallis and Philomath of House District 16. He was also co-chair of the budget-writing committee, Joint Committee on Ways and Means.

Fahey has served in the Legislature since 2017 as Chair of the House Committee on Housing. She helped extend safe harbor provisions during the 2021 December special session.

The election comes following the decision by Speaker Tina Kotek and Majority Leader Smith Warner who are both stepping away from their duties.