PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The impaired driver who hit and killed an 11-year-old Gresham boy who was on his way to school will spend 7 years in prison, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

The 6th-grader, Luis Medina-Estrada, was hit and killed while walking through the crosswalk just down the street from Dexter McCarty Middle School in Gresham on January 6, 2020, the first day back from winter break.