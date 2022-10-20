PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in Portland and Milwaukie on Saturday to attend events held by Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek and Democratic candidate for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District Jamie McLeod-Skinner, the Massachusetts Democrat’s office has announced.

Warren is traveling around the Pacific Northwest later this week to show support for Democratic candidates in Oregon and Washington as ballots are mailed out for the November election.

Warren’s visit is scheduled to begin in Seattle, where she will attend a rally with Sen. Patty Murray, Gov. Jay Inslee and Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Oct. 21 at the Mural Amphitheater at Seattle Center at 5:30 p.m. NARAL Pro-choice America President Mini Timmaraju and Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski will also be in attendance.

The Massachusetts senator will then travel to Oregon on Saturday, where she will attend a canvassing party for McLeod-Skinner at the Milwaukie Library at 10660 21st Ave. at 3 p.m.

That same day, Warren will finish her trip with a stop in Northeast Portland to attend a Kotek campaign rally at the Wonder Ballroom at 128 NE Russell Street at 6 p.m. The event will feature local indie rock band the Decemberists.

Last weekend, President Joe Biden swung through Oregon for fundraising events for Kotek, and earlier this week Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigned for Republican gubernatorial hopeful Christine Drazan.

KOIN 6 reached out to Kotek’s camp for more information about the rally, but did not immediately receive a response. Kotek will also be in Downtown Portland on Friday to tour the Blanchet House which provides food, clothing and temporary housing to Portland’s homeless. residents.

“For years, Tina has been sounding the alarm on the state’s housing and homelessness crisis,” Kotek’s campaign said. “As Speaker of the Oregon House, she fought for investments and policy changes that are providing more stability for Oregonians right now, and she is the only candidate with the vision, values, and track record to make a real difference as Governor.”