Eudaly canvases in NE Portland in final campaign push

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly continued her final campaign push in Northeast Portland Sunday.

The incumbent’s platform focuses heavily on defunding police and tackling homelessness. Eudaly and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty have pushed for an $18 million budget cut to the Portland Police Bureau. They want that money diverted to new public safety groups for things such as mental health calls and addiction recovery.

“It’s really a conversation and a process of deciding what do we really need police to do for us, and what would be better handled by other entities, and what is the smartest way to use our limited resources,” said Eudaly.

Yesterday, her challenger, Mingus Mapps was campaigning in the same part of the city. He said he supports reforming public safety, but says current leaders have not been effective.