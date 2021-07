PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A 28-year-old man who shot at 3 Salem police officers, wounding one, will spend the next 23 years in prison for his actions in the event that took place just over a year ago.

Alejandro Maciel-Salcedo was sentenced Monday for wounding Detective Angus Scott Emmons, who was with 2 other detectives speeding away from a surveillance operation. Maciel-Salcedo drove a Dodge Charger that chased the detectives, then opened fire and sped off after the shooting.