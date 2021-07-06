Ex-Nearman aide Anna Scharf appointed to his House seat

The Oregon House of Representatives get set to open a session on the evening of Thursday, June 10, 2021, to consider expelling member Rep. Mike Nearman for letting violent protesters into the Oregon Capitol in December. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though he was a candidate to replace himself in the Oregon House of Representatives, Mike Nearman will not be returning to the legislature any time soon.

Polk County commissioners worked together to find a replacement for Nearman, who was expelled from the House in an historic, bipartisan vote for his role in letting armed protesters in to the State Capitol on December 21, 2020.

Rep. Mike Nearman made a statement on the floor of the Oregon House prior to a vote to expel him, June 10, 2021 (KOIN)

While Nearman was selected by local Republicans as one choice to take his seat again, he was not the choice of commissioners.

“I’m not happy with the process that we’re going through. I don’t think you should be here, Mike. That’s my personal opinion,” Commissioner Mike Ainsworth said. “Constituents outnumbered you 59-1, and yet the PCP has put you in here. I think that’s a slap in the face to the legislature.”

Commissioners ultimately chose Anna Scharf, who most recently worked as an aide to Nearman. She is described as a farmer from Amity and will take over the House District 23 seat through January 2023.