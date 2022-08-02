PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former Oregon gubernatorial candidate Nick Kristof says he is getting out of politics and back into journalism.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the longtime New York Times columnist abandoned his post last year to try a run at the state’s highest elected office. His campaign was cut short by residency requirements in Oregon’s constitution. State records show this week he handed off nearly $1 million in unspent political cash, then deactivated his campaign committee.

After reimbursing himself for a little more than $2,000 for personal expenses, Kristof donated $990,000 to a new political action committee called Oregon Strong.

The new PAC is directed by Kristof’s wife, Sheryl WuDunn, and his former campaign bookkeeper, Elizabeth Wilson.