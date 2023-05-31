PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Amid the Oregon Senate GOP-led walkout that has stalled dozens of bills, nine Republican senators and one Independent senator have garnered 10 unexcused absences — disqualifying them from holding office next term under Measure 113.

Measure 113 amended the Oregon Constitution to punish lawmakers who have accumulated 10 or more unexcused absences from floor sessions over the course of one legislative session from holding office after their current term has ended.

The measure was passed by voters in November 2022 with Lake and Sherman counties voting against the measure, according to election results from the Secretary of State’s Office.

According to the measure text, the 10 unexcused absences qualify as “disorderly behavior.”

The measure says lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences can still run for re-election and win but cannot hold office after serving their current term.

“Failure to attend, without permission or excuse, ten or more legislative floor sessions called to transact business during a regular or special legislative session shall be deemed disorderly behavior and shall disqualify the member from holding office as a Senator or Representative for the term following the election after the member’s current term is completed,” according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.

The measure defines a “floor session” as the time when the full Senate or House meets for legislative business such as debates and votes on bills. Floor sessions do not include committee meetings or hearings.

Two-thirds of Senate and House members must be present, also known as a quorum, in order to conduct legislative business. If less than two-thirds of the Senate or House are present, neither chamber can conduct legislative business.

Rules around absences are voted on by each chamber, as the measure states, “legislative rules governing absences are determined through a vote at least once a year by both chambers, and those rules may define an ‘unexcused’ absence and specify the process for determining an excused or unexcused absence.”

According to the measure, lawmakers must file paperwork explaining the reason for their absence in order to have it excused. The House Speaker and the Senate President decide if an absence is excused and do not need to explain their reasoning for determining if an absence is unexcused.

The measure text explains, “Currently there is no right of appeal against those determinations and no requirement for the Senate President or House Speaker to formally explain their decision to declare a legislator’s absence as unexcused.”