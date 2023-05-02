PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Reactions to the resignation of Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan are forming quickly across the state following her resignation announcement on Tuesday.

Fagan’s decision follows an ongoing investigation into her recusal from a state audit on the cannabis industry while serving as a consultant for La Mota, one of the state’s largest marijuana dispensary companies.

Regardless of political party, Oregon politicians agree that Fagan’s resignation was the right thing to do – especially with questions over ethics and integrity.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek had called for the investigation after learning of Fagan’s recusal and cited a potential conflict of interest with Fagan’s paid consulting contract with Veriede Holding, LLC, an affiliate of La Mota.

“I support this decision,” Kotek said. “It is essential that Oregonians have trust in their government. I believe this is a first step in restoring that trust.”

Following the initial reports of Fagan’s contract on Friday, Oregon House and Senate Republican leaders called for an immediate resignation.

“Today’s resignation of Secretary Fagan reflects the level of corruption occurring in state government,” said House Republican Leader Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville). “Since the beginning of the year, I have said we need a transparent process. The level of abuse Secretary Fagan flaunted from her official position is just another example the extreme measures of one-party rule in Oregon.”

Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) said that Fagan “found herself in a web of ethical violations and it finally caught up with her.”

“It is critically important that statewide elected officials exercise good judgment at all times. It is clear that Fagan has broken Oregon’s trust beyond repair,” Knopp said.

Speaker of the House Dan Rayfield, Senate President Rob Wagner, House Majority Leader Julie Fahey and Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber issued a statement that said Fagan’s “severe lapses of judgment eroded trust with the people of Oregon.”

“As elected leaders, we know that our work depends solely on our ability to hold the trust of the

people we serve and represent,” they said. “This breach of trust became too wide for her to bridge. Her decision to resign will allow the state to move on and rebuild trust.”

Democrat Barbara Roberts, Oregon’s former secretary of state and governor had endorsed Fagan in the election. In a statement issued Tuesday, Roberts said Kotek should “follow the standard I set and appoint someone who will not put their personal political interests ahead of the administration” of the upcoming 2024 election.

“The Secretary of the State’s office functions well only when Oregonians have complete faith and trust in the actions of who they chose to hold the office. To achieve this, the Secretary must be beyond reproach, lead with integrity, and be as transparent as possible. Unfortunately, Secretary Fagan has failed Oregonians’ trust,” Roberts said in a statement.

Fagan’s resignation comes one day after she announced ending her contract with Veriede Holding LLC.

“While I am confident that the ethics investigation will show that I followed the state’s legal and ethical guidelines in trying to make ends meet for my family, it is clear that my actions have become a distraction from the important and critical work of the Secretary of State’s office,” Fagan said in a statement Tuesday. “Protecting our state’s democracy and ensuring faith in our elected leaders – these are the reasons I ran for this office. They are also the reasons I will be submitting my resignation today.”

Fagan said she will continue in her official duties until May 8, when Deputy Secretary Cheryl Myers will oversee the agency until Gov. Kotek appoints a new secretary.

