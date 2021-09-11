Family of man killed during Portland protests sues city

SALEM, OR – SEPTEMBER 07: Rebecca Thomas, a participant in a pro-Trump caravan rally, poses with a flag in memory of Aaron Jay Danielson, on September 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Danielson was killed during another, recent pro-Trump caravan rally. Todays event, billed as the Oregon For Trump 2020 Labor Day Cruise Rally, began in Clackamas and made its way to the Oregon State Capitol in Salem. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The estate of a man fatally shot in downtown Portland after a pro-Trump car rally last year is suing the city, the mayor and the county district attorney.

The lawsuit says negligence contributed to his violent death.

The suit, filed Friday in federal court in Portland, contends a “hands-off approach” to political demonstrations and counter-protests in Portland fostered a “culture of vigilante policing” between opposing factions that filled the void and led to the killing of Aaron “Jay” Danielson on Aug. 29, 2020.

It seeks $13 million in damages.