Far-right lawmaker takes over Oregon GOP

FILE – In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, then-Rep. Dallas Heard speaks to a group of about 90 people during a rally in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg, Ore. A state senator who is on the far-right, who has rebelled against coronavirus pandemic restrictions and called more liberal lawmakers “punks” and “fools,” was elected chairman of the Oregon Republican Party over the weekend. (Michael Sullivan/The News-Review via AP)/The News-Review via AP, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A far-right senator who’s rebelled against coronavirus restrictions and said he supported protesters who stormed the Oregon Capitol has been elected chairman of the state Republican Party.

The move comes as the GOP in some other states also takes a harder line.

The ascendancy of state Sen. Dallas Heard reflects the bitter frustration felt by Republicans in a state where Democrats dominate the Legislature, the governor’s office and other statewide offices.

But the move further right has alienated some, including one of Oregon’s most prominent Republicans, who left the GOP in disgust.