PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bill that will require Oregon Health and Education leaders to develop a fentanyl education curriculum for schools will land on the desk of Gov. Tina Kotek this week.

Senate Bill 238 passed the Oregon House unanimously last week. The curriculum will educate students on the dangers of synthetic opioids, including fentanyl. It will also make clear that laws provide immunity for people who report drug use or seek medical treatment for themselves or others.

“We don’t want our young folks to be afraid of calling 911 when a classmate has an overdose because they’re afraid of getting in trouble themselves or getting a classmate in trouble,” said Tony Morse, the policy and advocacy director for Oregon Recovers.

Beaverton became one of the first schools in the nation to develop fentanyl education. In an event co-sponsored by KOIN 6 News, a few of those integral to the development of that curriculum talked about why it’s so crucial for students to learn what fentanyl is and how deadly it can be.

The forum was titled, “Fake and Fatal,” moderated by KOIN 6 News anchor Jenny Hansson.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this issue.