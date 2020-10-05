Filipino-Americans for Trump hold rally wish president well

"We are really going to pray for him"

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KOIN) — While supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland to wish him well as he battles the coronavirus, people organized in the Pacific Northwest to show their solidarity on Sunday.

The group Filipino-Americans for Trump organized a motorcade and rally in Vancouver Sunday morning. Then they moved to Clackamas, with plans to end it in Tacoma. The group was sending their best wishes for the president’s speedy recovery.

“We are really going to pray for him and his family,” said Corrie of Filipino-Americans for Trump. Members of the group also said they were looking forward to the election next month.

Trump first disclosed that he had COVID-19 late Thursday night west coast time via Twitter. On Friday afternoon, he took a helicopter to Walter Reed Medical Center for ongoing treatment. He remains there through the weekend but has released video updates on how he’s feeling on Twitter. Sunday afternoon, Trump briefly left the hospital to greet supporters from his motorcade.