PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read captured a former governor’s endorsement in his run for the state’s top job.

Read announced John Kitzhaber was endorsing him in a series of Twitter posts late Tuesday morning.

Kitzhaber said he supports Read, in part, because of the Democrat’s focus on “bold, outcomes-based leadership.”

Read is one of 41 candidates vying for governor as Gov. Kate Brown can’t run again due to term limits.

The primary election is on May 17.