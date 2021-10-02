Former VP Mike Pence comes to Washington County fundraiser

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaker at a fundraiser for the Washington County and Oregon Republican Party on Saturday night.

Pence will headline the county’s annual Reagan Day Dinner. US Rep. Cliff Bentz and Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan will also speak at the event beginning at 7 p.m.

Though the in-person dinner is sold out, the event will be available online for a $25 fee.

It’s expected Pence will deliver a speech centered on supporting law enforcement on Saturday night. He’s widely considered to be mulling a 2024 presidential bid and is heading to Iowa in November. Politico reports he will speak at an event hosted by the Young American Foundation.

Drazan was in the middle of the congressional redistricting efforts in recent days. She was among the Republicans who said the redrawing of Oregon’s districts to make room for a new, 6th district was “blatant and unabashed gerrymandering.”

Bentz is in his first term in Congress, having taken over the seat long occupied by Greg Walden.

KOIN 6 News will have a crew at the event and will have more information later.