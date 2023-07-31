PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon House Republicans are asking Gov. Tina Kotek to review commutations granted by former Gov. Kate Brown after a man who received a commuted sentence was named as a person of interest in the deaths of four women in the Portland metro area.

“The unprecedented commutations undertaken by Governor Brown bypassed many of the existing safeguards that are in place for our current parole and probation system,” the Republican lawmakers wrote to Kotek on Friday. “House Republicans encourage you to do the right thing for Oregonians and give these commutations the due diligence they should have received in the first place.”

Multiple sources at different agencies confirmed that 38-year-old Jesse Lee Calhoun, is the person of interest in the deaths of four women whose bodies were discovered between February and May in Multnomah, Clackamas and Polk counties.

It is unknown how Calhoun is connected to the four deaths, but he does have an extensive criminal history.

According to the Department of Corrections, in 2019 Calhoun was charged with three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, one count of assaulting a public safety officer and one count of first-degree burglary.

Court documents from the incident show said that when SWAT arrived at Calhoun’s house to arrest him on outstanding warrants, in defiance he choked a K9 and repeatedly kicked an officer.

Additional court records show that, as recently as last year, he lived in SE Portland and in 2019, he lived in Wood Village and also with family in Troutdale, working as a self-employed car detailer. Those same records say he has two teenage kids and used meth daily.

His original projected release date was in June 2022. However, in 2021, then-governor Kate Brown signed a commutation order providing clemency to certain prisoners who met the criteria. Calhoun was one of those prisoners and was released on July 22, 2021.

The 4 women were killed between February and May 2023.

“I am absolutely horrified for the victims, their families, and all those who have experienced these losses,” Brown said in a statement.

On July 3, Governor Kotek’s office said they received a request to revoke Calhoun’s commutation status, which was signed the same day.

Calhoun is back in custody to complete his sentence with a projected release date of June 9, 2024.

While House Republicans said they appreciate Kotek ending Calhoun’s commutation, more needs to be done.

“It is not within a sitting Governor’s constitutional authority to overturn decisions granted by a previous Governor unless the person in question has violated the terms of their commutation agreement.” Gov. Tina Kotek’s office

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Gov. Kotek’s office said, “The governor continues to partner with District Attorneys, community corrections, and local law enforcement to address any recommendations she receives from them regarding revoking commutations. If someone is not following the terms of their release, they must be held accountable.”

Kotek’s office added, “it is not within a sitting Governor’s constitutional authority to overturn decisions granted by a previous Governor unless the person in question has violated the terms of their commutation agreement.”

Brown also commuted the sentences of nearly 1,000 inmates in response to the pandemic and used her power to allow dozens of inmates convicted as juveniles of violent crimes a chance at early parole.