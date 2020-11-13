Gov. Brown’s chief of staff to join Biden-Harris transition team

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo then-Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., to speak in Wilmington, Del. Black policy leaders will play a pivotal role in President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, marking one of the most diverse presidential agency review teams in history. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday her Chief of Staff, Nik Blosser, will be joining the Biden-Harris Transition Team, according to a press release from Brown’s office.

Blosser’s position will be the state lead in the intergovernmental affairs office of the transition. Replacing Blosser will be Deputy Chief of Staff Gina Zejdlik as the new Chief of Staff .

“Nik has been on the ground and focused on the pandemic response from the start of this crisis, giving him a unique understanding of the needs of Americans suffering from COVID-19 and the needs of the communities they live in,” said Brown. “I am heartened that President-Elect Biden, Vice President-Elect Harris and their transition team have selected Nik for this important role. He has my full support, and I am confident he will help President-Elect Biden and his team support states in their approach to this crisis and the long recovery that will follow.”

Having been one of the longest-serving chiefs of staff to a governor in the country, Blosser started as the Brown’s Chief of Staff in February 2017. Zejdlik has served as Brown’s Deputy Chief of Staff since 2017 and as a Senior Advisor prior to that. Zejdik, an attorney, was also Brown’s Chief of Staff at the Secretary of States Office, served as Deputy Legislative Counsel for six years and served as Interim Elections Director.

Brown said Zejdlik’s depth of experience will be invaluable as the state continues to respond to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, address long-term wildfire recovery and fight for racial justice.