PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gov. Tina Kotek has issued a notice that she is considering vetoes for policy bills and budget items from the 2023 legislative session — but the list doesn’t include the self-serve gas bill.

House Bill 2426, the self-pump gas bill that passed the Oregon Senate with bipartisan support in June, was not on the governor’s veto list, signaling it could receive her signature by the Aug. 4 deadline.

The veto list includes seven items as well as the governor’s reasons for not signing them into law, including a budget item that would study the impacts of decriminalizing prostitution in Oregon and a policy bill that would create a task force to establish a state public bank.

However, she has until the August deadline to make her final decision.

“My commitment to Oregonians is that I will dig into the details and ask hard questions to make sure our state government is delivering results,” Kotek said. “Over the last month, my team and I have been thoroughly reviewing every bill, agency budget, and appropriation. While I understand and support the intent behind several of the items I’m considering vetoing, I am weighing concerns about implementation and budget prioritization.”

The following items are likely to receive a veto this session, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Gov. Kotek’s potential veto list

HB 2079: Requires the Legislative Revenue Officer (LRO) to study potentially implementing a tax credit and direct grant program to encourage preservation of historic property.

Gov. Kotek’s reasoning: The Governor believes studies such as this can and should be done without statutory direction.

HB 2763: Creates the State Public Bank Task Force to study and make recommendations regarding the establishment of a state public bank.

Gov. Kotek’s reasoning: While the Governor supports exploring the creation of a state bank, this bill has several logistical challenges, including directing the Oregon Business Development Department (OBDD), which already manages over 80 programs, to manage a new task force, establish an RFP process, and finalize a substantive report on an abbreviated timeline.

SB 1095 (line-item veto of emergency clause): Adjusts membership of certain boards and commissions whose governing body membership is based on congressional districts now that Oregon has a sixth congressional district.

Gov. Kotek’s reasoning: Removing the emergency clause will allow for the additional time needed to recruit and vet additional members to the impacted boards and commissions.

SB 5506, Section 32: $100,000 to the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission (CJC) for a study on the advantages and disadvantages of decriminalizing prostitution.

Gov. Kotek’s reasoning: While there is value to this study, particularly as it relates to understanding disproportionate impacts on communities of color, the Governor believes it can and should be privately funded.

SB 5506, Section 74: $250,000 to the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) for distribution to Cherriots in order to collaborate with state agencies and other entities to study the feasibility of developing a rail streetcar system in the City of Salem.

Gov. Kotek’s reasoning: The Governor does not believe this study is a top priority for the state at this time.

SB 5506, Section 300: $500,000 to the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) School of Public Health to perform a public health study on the effects of current laws and policies on people in the sex trade in the state of Oregon.

Gov. Kotek’s reasoning: While there is value to this study, particularly as it relates to understanding disproportionate impacts on communities of color, the Governor believes it can and should be privately funded.

SB 5506, Section 312: $1 million to the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) for distribution to the Willamette Career Academy to fund regional career and technical education programs provided by the Willamette Career Academy.

Gov. Kotek’s reasoning: The Governor supports career and technical education programs, but technically the funding should be distributed through a local school district or education service district.