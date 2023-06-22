PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As she attempts to visit every county in Oregon this year, Gov. Tina Kotek took her latest “One Oregon” listening tour to Marion County on Thursday, as a contentious legislative session is just days away from ending with bills still moving through.

“So much has been moving at the end of session. Once the deal was reached, everything went into overdrive,” Gov. Kotek said.

With just three days left in the legislative session, key bills are finally moving after the six-week GOP walkout stalled progress. However, with that return, came concessions from Democrats on bills covering abortion and gun rights.

Under the compromise for the reproductive rights HB 2002, an abortion provider who believes notifying the parents of someone under 15 years old would not be in the patient’s best interest, they would have to notify the parents but would need another provider to concur. That second provider would not be needed if involving a parent would lead to abuse or neglect of the patient.

Democrats also agreed to drop several amendments on HB 2005 to punish the manufacturing or transferring of undetectable firearms, including one that would have increased the purchasing age from 18 to 21 for semiautomatic rifles. KOIN 6 asked Gov. Kotek how she feels about the changes and if we could see lawmakers starting over on some of these measures in 2024.

“I still think they are bills worthy of signature. I wasn’t involved in the compromises, but what we have is something I can support,” said Kotek.

During a day of meeting with local leaders and community members in Marion County for her “One Oregon” listening tour, Kotek skipped over to Salem to focus on smaller communities but says she was still plugged into the session and speaking with lawmakers throughout the day.

“I want to commend them for figuring it out and I hope we can build on the relationships that have developed here at the end of session so that when legislators are back in February, that we have a good successful session for Oregon,” said Kotek.

Though just a couple of days remain, Kotek says they’re already looking ahead to key issues to pursue in the 2024 session but doesn’t think a special session will be needed in the meantime.

“We still have the housing and homelessness crisis, mental health and addiction crisis, we want to make sure early literacy rolls out well. We don’t have time for people to not be getting along so hopefully we can figure it out,” said Kotek.

The governor will have 30 days to sign or veto the recently passed bills on her desk.