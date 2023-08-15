PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After the longest legislative walkout in Oregon history stalled dozens of bills and barred at least 10 senators from re-election, two bills were signed by Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday that aim to expand abortion, gender affirming care and hospital staffing.

House Bill 2002 recognizes the right to make reproductive health care decisions as a fundamental personal right and says that a consenting individual cannot be deprived of their rights to health care.

The bill also makes interfering with a health care facility a crime punishable by almost one year of imprisonment and a $6,250 fine or both. Kotek says the bill both clarifies and expands the right to abortion and gender affirming care after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“In the year since the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a patchwork of abortion bans across the country has put people’s lives in danger. It caused disproportionate harm to individuals who have limited income or come from marginalized communities,” Kotek said during Tuesday’s bill signing.

“It’s important to know Oregon is not immune from these attacks. Neighboring states are banning and criminalizing essential health care; threatening patients and providers; cutting off access to care in rural communities and targeting access to life saving health care for transgender and non-binary individuals,” she added.

The governor added, “This legislation clarifies a patient’s right to reproductive health care and shields health care providers from the kind of criminal prosecution we are seeing in far too many states across our country.”

“I want to be very clear. Gender affirming care is health care. Period, end of story,” Kotek said. “Everyone in Oregon should be able to access the health care they need to lead healthy and authentic lives.”

“I also want to thank the legislative leaders who stood firm in the face of the longest walkout in Oregon history to ensure Oregonians would still get these essential health care protections,” Kotek said. “Together, we have secured the most protected abortion policies in the country.”

Kotek also signed House Bill 2697 which addresses health care staffing shortages by requiring hospitals to establish staffing committees and imposes penalties if hospitals fail to adopt staffing plans.

Kotek said the bill comes amid burnout from health care workers and says the legislation will help health care providers deliver high quality care.

“With the leadership and collaboration that we saw across the health care landscape this session, I’m confident that Oregon will continue to lead the way in this country, building a more equitable health care system that centers patients first and foremost and supports the workers and providers who do the care.”

The Oregon Senate was poised to vote on these health care bills and a gun bill when the Republican-led walkout began in early May. Over the course of the six-week walkout, Republicans claimed they were protesting “unreadable” bills introduced by Democrats.

Republican leaders also called for Democratic Senate President Rob Wagner to step down from his leadership role and said the legislature was a “tyranny of the majority.”

The walkout stalled dozens of bills and barred at least 10 senators from re-election in 2024 under voter-approved Measure 113.