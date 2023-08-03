House Bill 2426, once signed, will bring the ban to an immediate end.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gov. Tina Kotek’s office has confirmed that the self-serve gas bill, awaiting her signature since it passed with bipartisan support in June, will receive her approval on Friday.

Once House Bill 2426 receives the governor’s signature, it will bring the ban – in place since the 1950s – to an immediate end.

The bill allows gas stations across the state to give drivers the option to either pump their own gas or have an attendant do it. It also requires that gas cost the same amount no matter what service a person chooses and does not allow stations to have more self-service pumps than attendant-service pumps.

Kotek had 30 days – until Friday, Aug. 4 – to make her decision, which remained uncertain up until this point. Although lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to end the ban, the governor appeared to be in no rush to sign it into law.

“We have 300-plus bills, and I will probably take them in order. I don’t know when I will get to that,” Kotek said.

On July 28, the governor asked the public for their opinion of the bill. In response, her office received more than 4,000 emails that were split almost down the middle. Just over 2,000 supported the change while the other half spoke out against it.

Even after lawmakers voted to repeal the 72-year-old ban on self-serve gas, customers remain divided on what’s next.

“I would prefer to never have to pump my own gas again. Having moved here from the Midwest and it was awful to pump gas in the winter and here when it’s raining and what not,” customer Pauline Lohr said.

“You go over to Washington and you have to pump your gas over there, so yeah it’s not too big of a deal but I do feel bad for folks who may be out of a job,” customer Iain Graham added.

The bill was first introduced by representatives Shelly Boshart Davis, a Republican from Albany, and Julie Fahey, a Democrat from Eugene.

Together, they said the new law will help address the labor shortages many gas stations have been dealing with for the last few years and will simplify the patchwork laws across the state that allow self-serve gas at stations in some counties, but not in others.

Until the bill receives Kotek’s signature, Oregon remains one of only two U.S. states that does not allow drivers to pump their own gas.

In 2015, the state began allowing self-serve gas during nighttime hours in rural and coastal counties. In 2017, the law was extended to all hours in rural counties. More recently, in 2020, 2021 and 2022, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office temporarily lifted the self-service ban across the state during emergencies like the pandemic, wildfires and heatwaves.

Lawmakers tried passing a similar bill during the 2022 legislative session, but it died in the session without votes from both the House and Senate.

Gas station owners have testified in support of the bill, saying they’ve struggled to hire enough attendants and provide fast service to their customers for the past few years.

“For gas stations generally, especially in the suburbs in areas they’re having trouble to attract people to work, it is a big deal to allow wider operational hours for people to get gas,” said Mark Fitz, president of Star Oilco. “Our gas station employees make more than legislators do in Oregon. It is not a minimum wage job, there’s a certain level of pay to do it and they’re just not people taking those jobs.”

As for those employed as gas station attendants across the state, attendant John Beecher says his boss plans to keep them on and busy, and until anything changes, he’ll keep doing the job he loves.

“I like it. It’s a rush, I like the people, my coworkers,” Beecher said.

Those who testified against the bill feared it would create additional challenges for people with disabilities and people who don’t feel safe getting out of their vehicles to pump their gas at night. Others are worried about gas station workers.

“We’re definitely worried about workers kind of losing out here. Because once again, workers are kinda left out when leadership should be passing pro-worker legislation, and instead we have this kind of self-serving pro-employer legislation, which is not good for workers,” said Miles Eshaia, Local 555 communications lead that represents gas attendees and other gas station workers.

Additional people said they were concerned about people smoking while they pump their own gas, creating a risk for fires.

