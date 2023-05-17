PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With more ballots to be counted, officials with the City of Gresham say they are hopeful that the city’s five-year tax levy to fund police, fire and homeless services will rebound in the polls.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ballot Measure 26-239 is trailing in the polls by 226 votes — less than 2% of the vote. City of Gresham spokesperson Sarah Cagann told KOIN 6 News that the city isn’t talking about the measure’s possible defeat at this time.

“With votes still being counted and it being so close, we’re not ready to concede defeat just yet,” Cagann said.

If the measure fails to pass, the city will miss out on an additional $69 million over the next five years to fund 26 new police positions and 16 new firefighter positions, among other “public safety” expenses.

If the levy fails, the city says that it faces an $8 million budget shortfall and citywide layoffs. Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall said that the tax would likely cost the average Gresham family that owns a home or property about $35 per month.

Cagann said that the Gresham City Council will publicly discuss the next steps to address the city’s budget problems at the council’s June 6 meeting.