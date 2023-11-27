PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon lawmakers reintroduced a bill that would create a partnership between the United States Forest Service and the Confederated Tribes of The Warm Springs to co-manage designated areas in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

The Wy’east Tribal Resources Restoration Act would direct the United States Forest Service to work with the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs to create Treaty Resource Emphasis Zones that would be co-managed by the federal agency and the tribes.

The bill would establish one of the first place-based co-management models in the nation.

The legislation would create a co-management plan in the Mt. Hood National Forest that aims to “enhance Tribal Treaty resources and protect the Reservation from wildfire,” including a wildfire risk assessment and retaining large trees for historic forest structure and fire resiliency.

The bill would also authorize $3.5 million in annual appropriations and existing Forest Service funding to ensure tribes have needed resources for forest management.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, and Sens. Ron Wyden, and Jeff Merkley reintroduced the bicameral bills Nov. 15, noting the importance of the partnership because of the tribes’ generational knowledge of the land and shared goals of protecting it.

“Indigenous communities have been responsible stewards of Oregon’s lands and wildlife since time immemorial. We must do more to capitalize on their leadership in our conservation efforts—not just because the federal government has a moral obligation to do so but because we will not be successful without them,” Rep. Blumenauer said in a statement. “Tribal co-stewardship represents 21st century public lands management.”

Sen. Wyden added, “The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have generations-long knowledge of best ecological practices and treaty rights with the federal government that must be protected…this legislation would secure both goals in the Mount Hood National Forest by giving the Tribe an important voice and role in the management of its precious cultural resources.”

“The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are the largest neighbor to the Mt. Hood National Forest and are essential in maintaining and protecting the region’s cultural and ecological resources,” said Sen. Merkley. “This legislation is a critical step in fulfilling our treaty and trust responsibilities to the Warm Springs community by creating a framework for them to take an active role in co-managing the forest and utilizing their knowledge, traditions, and expertise to improve forest management.”

“We are grateful to Rep. Blumenauer and Senator Wyden for this legislation. Warm Springs people have cared for the land since the Creator placed us here, and this legislation will help reconnect Wy’east to its original inhabitants and integrate traditional ecological knowledge into federal land management. The bill would allow the Warm Springs Tribe to improve fish and wildlife habitat, reduce forest fuels and wildfire risk in the borderlands of our Reservation — an area designated as a priority fire shed by the U.S. Forest Service. The result will improve forest and wildlife health for the benefit of all Oregonians,” said Warm Springs Chairman Jonathan Smith.

Travel Oregon pointed out this legislation could enhance tourism in the area.

“Scenic beauty and outdoor recreation are major motivators for tourism in Oregon and these opportunities are greatly enhanced by the Tribes who have tended these treasured places since time immemorial. This bill takes important steps forward in recognizing tribal sovereignty and treaty rights to ensure that this stewardship can continue for generations to come,” said Todd Davidson, CEO of Travel Oregon.

Vice President of Mt. Hood Skibowl, Mike Quinn, added, “This co-management strategy between the Forest Service and the Tribe is an excellent outline to improve the technical understanding of trust responsibilities while recognizing the need to integrate ecological and scientific knowledge with the intent to better fulfill the trust relationship between the US Government and Tribal relations.”