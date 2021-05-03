Gubernatorial hopeful sues Gov. Brown over pandemic orders

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam announced his formation of an exploratory committee to consider his run for governor on April 14, 2021 citing opposition to Gov. Browns handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasoning. (Pamplin Media Group/Brittany Allen)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam, who is considering a run for governor in 2022, will file a federal lawsuit on behalf of organizations challenging Gov. Kate Brown’s executive authority during the pandemic.

The lawsuit, which seeks to restrain Brown’s executive order for a state of emergency, will be filed this week in federal court, Pulliam announced in a release Monday.

Pulliam made the announcement outside Spud Monkeys, a Gresham eatery cited last year by the OHA for illegally opening during the pandemic.

“The state of emergency was necessary when we didn’t know anything about the virus,” Pulliam said in a statement. “But we now have a vaccine, we understand how it’s transmitted and how it’s not, and we don’t see any discernible difference in outcomes between states that are open and the increasingly few that aren’t.”

As the lawsuit unfolds, the governor’s office will need to produce scientific data Pulliam said he and others have been demanding for several months.

“The Governor’s broadly applied authority continues to be shrouded in opaque rationale, undisclosed science, and arbitrary metrics. After 14 months, it’s time to put an end to this and restore our constitutionally protected rights as Americans,” Pulliam said.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Gov. Brown’s office for comment and have not yet heard back.