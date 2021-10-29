Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

(AP) -- With a 5-2 record, the Oregon State Beavers are having a resurgent season. They travel to Cal on Saturday with kickoff at 4 p.m. PT

Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor leads the Pac-12 in rushing and the Beavers’ improved ground game is one of the main reasons the team is just a win away from bowl eligibility for the first time since 2013.