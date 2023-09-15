PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday, a group of gun control advocates are sharing why they believe Oregon’s Measure 114 will be effective, shortly before next week’s trial in Harney County over whether the measure is constitutional.

Oregon’s gun control law, Measure 114, was approved by a narrow margin with just a little over 50% of Oregonians saying yes.

The measure requires permits for firearms which requires fees, fingerprints and safety training. It also restricts gun magazines to 10 rounds.

However, the measure has been on hold as it plays out in court. It was challenged in both federal court and in Harney County.

In the federal case, a judge ruled in July that the measure is consistent with the U.S. Constitution.

The Harney County case starts Monday and will decide whether Measure 114 is legal under the Oregon Constitution.

Gun rights advocates have called the measure one of the most extreme gun laws in the country, adding it will strip law-abiding citizens of their constitutional right to bear arms.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, the Oregon Alliance for Gun Safety will share research they say proves Measure 114 will save lives.

The Oregon Alliance for Gun Safety said they will be sharing research from the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health as well as talking with firearm experts and shooting survivors.