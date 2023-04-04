PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Pending changes in legislation before a Senate committee would write into law the key provisions of Measure 114, which Oregon voters approved narrowly on Nov. 8 but opponents have blocked with a lawsuit in Harney County Circuit Court.

The changes would be inserted into Senate Bill 348, which the Senate Judiciary Committee listed on its agenda but did not advance on Monday, April 3. It was unclear whether an amended bill would advance. Tuesday was the deadline for bills to be reported by their committee of origin or left for dead for the 2023 session.

Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, deferred responses to the committee chairman, Democratic Sen. Floyd Prozanski of Eugene, who simply carried over the measure into the committee meeting Tuesday.

The pending legislation, if Senate Bill 348 is amended and advanced to a vote of the full Senate, is highly unusual.

Measure 114 proposes to require people to complete approved instruction before they can obtain permits to purchase firearms. They also would have to await completion of full criminal background checks – a firearms purchase can proceed now even if a check is incomplete after three business days – and ammunition magazines would be limited to 10 rounds.

