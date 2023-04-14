House Bill 3042 would require apartment complexes to give a two-year heads up about the scheduled price increase.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – People in affordable housing complexes were stunned when affordability protections expired and their rent skyrocketed in 2022. Now, law makers in Salem are considering a bill that would protect those tenants.

Advocates for this bill say the state is in a shortage and every unit needs to be protected.

Opponents say the protections in the bill will make less developers want to create affordable housing in the future.

This most recently came to a head in Tigard, when 172 units of affordable housing for seniors at the Woodsprings Apartments were going to shoot up to market rate. Tenants living there told KOIN 6 that would have priced them out with nowhere else to go.

Advocates say that if governments get a two-year notice before price increases, then tenants should receive the same. The bill would also allow people to stay in the apartment for three years at the affordable rate after the protections expire

Bill sponsors say that time frame should help someone work through the long waiting list for affordable housing that people can be stuck on – in some cases – for years.

In the next 10 years, 7,000 units of affordable housing are scheduled to lose affordability protections.

Opponents say those timelines were part of the deal when someone spent the money to build it.

“One of the most important things that lawmakers are empowered to do is pass legislation that protects the public welfare and that’s all we’re asking for here,” said Rob Prasch of the Network for Oregon Affordable Housing.

“Building and maintaining housing units costs the same amount whether those units are affordable or not, but for those who provide affordable housing, they rely on subsidies to make those units more accessible and should not be penalized for doing so while they have the means to,” said Molly McGrew while testifying on behalf of Multifamily NW.

Those Woodspring Apartment tenants were able to stay because Washington County commissioners voted to buy the complex. However, they made clear that when they did so, it would likely be a one-time event – saying the county didn’t have the resources to buy another.

There are 163 complexes that face expiring protections in the next 10 years.

Those who wish to voice an opinion on HB 3042 can fill a testimony submission form on the Oregon State Legislature website.

