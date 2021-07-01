Herrera Beutler to hold discussion on Portland crime

FILE – In this June 4, 2020, file photo, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., speaks during a Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee hearing about the COVID-19 response on Capitol Hill in Washington. Herrera Beutler, who was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, is urging people with knowledge of conversations Trump had during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to come forward. (Al Drago/Pool via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler will be in the Portland area Thursday afternoon meeting with law enforcement officials from Portland and Southwest Washington about rising crime in the region.

Herrera Beutler, a Republican from Vancouver, will be joined by her Republican colleague from New York, John Katko, for a roundtable discussion about the challenges facing the area, including crime, morale among law enforcement and ways to keep police officers from leaving the force.

Both congressional members will answer questions from the media following the meeting.

On Tuesday, Herrera Beutler said she would oppose the “partisan” House of Representatives select committee to investigate the insurrection on January 6. Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach President Trump following the insurrection, she she would not serve on it, Politico reported.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.