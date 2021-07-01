Herrera Beutler to hold discussion on Portland crime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler will be in the Portland area Thursday afternoon meeting with law enforcement officials from Portland and Southwest Washington about rising crime in the region.
Herrera Beutler, a Republican from Vancouver, will be joined by her Republican colleague from New York, John Katko, for a roundtable discussion about the challenges facing the area, including crime, morale among law enforcement and ways to keep police officers from leaving the force.
Both congressional members will answer questions from the media following the meeting.
On Tuesday, Herrera Beutler said she would oppose the “partisan” House of Representatives select committee to investigate the insurrection on January 6. Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach President Trump following the insurrection, she she would not serve on it, Politico reported.
