House members push to keep police out of fare enforcement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lawmakers in Oregon will consider a proposal that would ban police officers from being involved in fare enforcement procedures on public transit.

Members of the House will weigh House Bill 4097 in Salem Tuesday, legislation brought forth by Chief Sponsor Rep. Diego Hernandez of Portland.

The bill prohibits police officers from “conducting or participating in activities intended to determine whether person has paid certain user charges, fees or tolls imposed by mass transit district.” Its origins stem from an incident involving one of Hernandez’s constituents who was stopped and arrested during a fare-enforcement operation in 2018, according to OPB. A judge later ruled the woman’s rights were violated in the incident.

Hernandez has argued that police assisting in such operations can lead to racial profiling.

TriMet, Portland’s provider for bus, light rail and commuter rail service, has argued police presence provides much-needed assistance for fare enforcers. The agency told lawmakers in 2019 that police often used fare enforcement to find people with active warrants, according to OPB.

The agency said about 18% of commuters ride without paying fares.

If passed, the bill would move to the Senate for consideration.