The White House reports that 26 million U.S. residents applied for the debt relief program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a 6-3 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to reject President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. This ruling affects millions of Americans who had already applied for debt relief, including hundreds of thousands in Oregon.

In late August 2022, Biden officially announced his efforts to fulfill his campaign promise of diminishing student debt for people who earn less than $125,000 per year.

The proposed plan established that Pell Grant recipients would have up to $20,000 in student loans forgiven, while those without the grant would have up to $10,000 in student loans forgiven.

In the mere four weeks that the application was open, the White House reports that 26 million U.S. residents had applied for the debt relief program — and more than 40 million people overall would have been eligible.

According to data released by officials in late January, about 329,000 Oregonians applied or automatically qualified for student debt relief. The White House says 211,000 of those applications had already been shared with loan servicers for discharge.

The Oregon Department of Justice also reports that the majority of students are dependent on loans to cover the cost of education.

“The average Oregon student loan borrower owes over $36,091 by the time they graduate,” ODJ added. “Combined, Oregonians have more than $18.9 billion in student loan debt. With student debt numbers this large, it is easy to understand how student loans can easily turn into the obligation of a lifetime.”

For Washington, the recorded numbers are significantly larger. According to the state attorney general’s office, borrowers owed $24.4 billion in student loan debt at the end of 2016.

Additionally, White House officials say 486,000 Washington residents applied or were automatically eligible for the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan. About 308,000 applications had been accepted and distributed to loan servicers.