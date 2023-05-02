PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced her resignation Tuesday amid criticism she’s received over her decision to work as a consultant for a company that’s an affiliate of one of the state’s largest marijuana businesses.

According to the Oregon state constitution, the governor holds the power to fill the secretary of state position and positions in other offices when they unexpectedly become vacant.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, Gov. Tina Kotek said she supports Fagan’s decision to resign and said during the upcoming appointment process, her office will support the secretary of state’s office to ensure the resignation does not disrupt the May 16 election.

“The governor’s office will initiate the process to identify and appoint a replacement. Deputy Secretary Cheryl Myers will serve as acting secretary of state in the interim,” the governor’s office wrote in a statement.

In response to the news of Fagan’s resignation, Deputy Secretary of State Cheryl Myers said the agency can withstand change and is prepared to continue the work of the secretary of state’s office during the transition.

“My first priority is to make sure Oregonians receive the customer service they deserve. This agency does such critical work, and it’s our job to put Oregonians first during this transition,” Myers said.

She also stated that a change of leadership will allow agency staff to continue their work with less distraction moving forward.

Fagan’s chief of staff, Emily McClain also announced her resignation on Tuesday and said her employment with the secretary of state’s office would end no later than June 30.

Fagan said she will continue her official duties as the secretary of state until Monday, May 8.

Myers will work with the governor’s office on a plan to onboard the person the governor appoints to replace Fagan.

In Oregon, no one has completed a full, four-year secretary of state term since Democrat Kate Brown, who served in the position from January 2009-February 2015, when she took over the governor position after former Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned.

Jeanne Atkins replaced Brown through the end of her term. In January 2017, Republican Dennis Richardson entered office and remained until he died of cancer in February 2019. Leslie Cummings acted as the secretary of state until Beverly Clarno was appointed to fill the position in March 2019. She held the office until January 2021, when Fagan entered office.