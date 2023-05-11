PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Derrick Peterson’s name will appear on the May 16 special election ballot as a candidate for the Portland school board, but he announced Wednesday that he’s dropping out of the race.

Peterson said “I am not a Christian Nationalist” in a statement posted to his campaign website Wednesday explaining his decision to withdraw from the race.

Peterson had come under fire after recent reporting by The Oregonian and Rolling Stone revealed potential ties between Peterson and Christian nationalists.

In the statement on his website, Peterson firmly denied being a Christian nationalist and pointed out that he spent more than 25 years as a diversity, equity and inclusion instructor.

“I have not wavered and for decades have been consistent in who I am, my message and working towards the betterment of humanity,” Peterson wrote.

Peterson is now retired but previously worked as chief deputy for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office where he oversaw operations of county jails.

His contender for the Zone 3 position on the Portland school board is Patte Sullivan, a retired teacher and member of Showing up for Racial Justice.

Since Peterson’s name remains on the ballots that have already been sent to voters, there’s still a chance he could win the election. If he does not accept the position, the current school board will appoint someone to fill the position.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Peterson for further comment, but did not receive a response.