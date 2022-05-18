BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has won the GOP gubernatorial primary, beating a Trump-backed challenger.

Tuesday’s intraparty contest between Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was an example of the choice GOP voters face nationwide between established candidates and insurgents endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Little and McGeachin frequently feuded over coronavirus precautions and the role of government.

Last year, McGeachin twice attempted a power grab when Little was out of state on business.

Republicans are almost guaranteed of winning in the general election as Democrats haven’t held the governor’s office since 1995 or statewide office since 2007.