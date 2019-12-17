Impeachment Eve: Trump sends 6-page letter to Pelosi

Live Now
House of Representatives likely to impeach Donald Trump on Wednesday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the eve of a House of Representatives vote to impeach him, President Donald Trump sent a blistering letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling Democrats “deranged and spiteful.”

For six pages, Trump lashes out. “The Articles of Impeachment introduced by the House Judiciary Committee are not recognizable under any standard of Constitutional theory, interpretation or jurisprudence. … You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!”

