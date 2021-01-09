In reversal, Rep. Schrader says he will vote ‘yes on impeachment’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-OR, announced via Twitter Saturday night that he would be voting yes on impeaching President Donald Trump in a stark reversal of previous comments earlier this week saying he thought impeaching the President for a second time, with only two weeks left in office, was “ridiculous.”

The announcement comes one day after Schrader apologized for saying that a second impeachment of Trump would be a “lynching.”

“This President is a clear and present danger to our country. While I have pushed other remedies for his criminal conduct, impeachment is the tool before us and warranted for his seditious acts,” Schrader Tweeted. He said he would be voting yes on impeachment when it gets brought to the House floor.

This President is a clear and present danger to our country. While I have pushed other remedies for his criminal conduct, impeachment is the tool before us and warranted for his seditious acts.



I will be voting yes on impeachment when brought to the House floor. (1/4) — Rep. Kurt Schrader (@RepSchrader) January 10, 2021

It comes after a gathering of Trump supporters in Washington D.C. Wednesday, Jan. 6, spiraled into chaos and rioting as people, some of whom were armed, stormed the Capitol building. Lawmakers went into hiding, property and windows were destroyed and five people died in the course of the fracas, including one Capitol police officer that was bludgeoned by a fire extinguisher and one woman who was shot by Capitol police. The gathering was in opposition of the certification of the U.S. Presidential Election, where Trump and his supporters made unsubstantiated claims that Joe Biden’s victory was fraudulent.

Schrader called the incident a “violent insurrection” and one that “was clearly and unequivocally orchestrated and promoted at the behest of President Trump with the purpose to subvert the constitutionally mandated process of the electoral college, the votes of the people.”

Earlier Saturday, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-OR, said he is calling for Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and for Congress to impeach Trump a second time.

On Friday, Schrader compared impeaching Trump to a “lynching” and said “without due process we are no better than Republicans,” adding that it would divide the country, sources reportedly told ABC News.

Schrader later released a statement to KOIN 6 News that same day, saying he took “complete responsibility” for the words he used during a conference call.

“My words were wrong, hurtful and completely inappropriate. I sincerely apologize to my colleagues, constituents and friends for the pain I caused,” he said. “I recognize the horrible historical context of these words and have started to reach out to my colleagues personally to express that I understand the harm caused. I will work hard to rebuild trust and again, I humbly apologize.”