PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the final blitz by Oregon lawmakers to wrap up their legislative session on time Sunday — despite a 6-week walkout by Republicans — hundreds of bills were passed allocating billions of tax dollars to everything from education to public safety to helping reduce homelessness.

One of the biggest budget items was $10.2 billion for K-12 schools for the next 2 years. The money is more than originally planned, although the Oregon State School Board Association said they need even more to help some districts avoid layoffs or not filling open positions.

There is also now hundreds of millions of dollars allocated to help in the housing and homelessness crisis, rent assistance and more shelters. On July 1, $170 million will go to help 1,200 unsheltered Oregonians get housing.

“This was one of the most successful sessions in terms of housing, homelessness that we have ever had in the state’s history,” said Oregon House Speaker Dan Rayfield. “More than $2 billion in total funds will go to helping solve this.”

Lawmakers are also setting up a state board to look at elected officials salaries, possibly to raise them.

However, in the final hours lawmakers narrowly defeated a bill supported by Gov. Tina Kotek to push out small sections of urban growth boundaries for affordable housing.

As for the fallout from the GOP walkout, Senate President Rob Wagner again said he will not waive the unexcused absences he gave 9 Senate Republicans and one independent. Wagner said he is upholding the voters’ decision on Measure 113 — if lawmakers don’t show up for sessions, they can’t run for re-election.