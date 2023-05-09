Senate Democratic leaders have set up a meeting with Republican leaders for Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After several days of breaking quorum, there is a sign of movement in the stalemate in Salem over the Republican Senate walkout.

Senate Democratic leaders have set up a meeting with Republican leaders for Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. But will it lead to an end of a seven-day walkout?

Governor Kotek has spoken with Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) and said today she hopes they will work it out themselves.

“It is true they have not spoken, but they’re adults, they have to figure out how to get together and get back to work,” Kotek said.

With Senate Republicans refusing to show up for floor sessions since last Wednesday, lawmakers don’t have enough members to vote on bills. Republicans are trying to block a vote on certain legislation, especially HB 2002, which is on reproductive rights and gender-affirming care.

The meeting is a sign that the two sides are still planning to prevent a quorum on the Senate floor.

Democrats said the reproductive rights measure is “not up for negotiation,” so a big question is what will come out of the meeting tomorrow — Knopp has publicly called Senate President Rob Wagner untrustworthy.

There are about 45 days left in the session, and there are a lot of funding issues that need to be approved, such as a new I-5 bridge and the state budget for the next two years.

If some lawmakers continue to have unexcused absences by this Friday, they will reach the 10-day mark where they would not be able to run for reelection — although the GOP says they will challenge that measure in court.