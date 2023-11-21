PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon senator Jeff Merkley has become just the second of his peers to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 13,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory by Israeli strikes.

In Israel, officials said that more than 1,200 people have been killed.

Right now, Hamas and Israel are negotiating the potential release of 50 hostages in exchange for a pause in the fighting and humanitarian aid.

Merkley is the only Oregon delegate to call for a full ceasefire joining Illinois senator Dick Durbin along with 30 members of Congress.