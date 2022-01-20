Jim Huggins on running for Oregon governor, top issues, what’s going right

In their words, candidates respond to a KOIN questionnaire. Unless noted, this is the response in its entirety

KOIN 6 News contacted candidates who are planning to run for Oregon governor in 2022, asking them to respond to these three questions:

Why are you running for governor?

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

Jim Huggins is running as a Republican. Here are his responses:

Why are you running for governor?

I’m running for governor because the social and economic fabric of our state is falling apart. For good reason, trust in our public institutions is fading. Neighborhoods are fragmenting instead of coming together. Yet despite our many challenges, I believe in the potential and future of our state and believe that if the government returns to the basics of good governance and empowers citizens to build their communities, we can (and will) turn things around and have a new era of shared security, prosperity, and freedom. I’m running for governor because I have the personal background and approaches to our problems that can put Oregon on the right track.

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

1. Making sure that people, businesses, private property, and public property are safe.

2. Refocusing government schools on academic achievement, particularly in the basic skills, and empowering parents.

3. Ending the sprawl of homeless camps that threaten public health, public safety, and prosperity.

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

There is a powerful tendency in Oregon’s culture, born of our history, to do what is best for the establishment of strong families, the development of strong communities with engaged citizens, and the creation of economic opportunities for all. These aspects of Oregon’s culture still exist—though are struggling at the moment. We can (and must) encourage and continue to build on this tremendous heritage by empowering our citizens and limiting government to doing those things it is supposed to do.

Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News made minor adjustments to spelling, capitalization and punctuation in the responses the gubernatorial candidates submitted.