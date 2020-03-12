Joe Biden takes lead over Bernie Sanders in Washington state

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a primary election night rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Counties will update their results again Thursday afternoon

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Washington after additional results in the vote-by-mail state posted Wednesday afternoon.

Biden led by about 15,000 votes after more than 1.6 million votes were counted. Results could continue to change as ballots dropped in drop boxes Tuesday or those which may still be in the mail arrive at elections offices and are processed.

Counties will update their results again Thursday afternoon.

Of the state’s 89 pledged delegates, only 31 are allocated based on the statewide result. The remaining 58 are determined based on the results of the state’s 10 congressional districts.