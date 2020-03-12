Joe Biden takes lead over Bernie Sanders in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Washington after additional results in the vote-by-mail state posted Wednesday afternoon.
Biden led by about 15,000 votes after more than 1.6 million votes were counted. Results could continue to change as ballots dropped in drop boxes Tuesday or those which may still be in the mail arrive at elections offices and are processed.
Counties will update their results again Thursday afternoon.
Of the state’s 89 pledged delegates, only 31 are allocated based on the statewide result. The remaining 58 are determined based on the results of the state’s 10 congressional districts.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.