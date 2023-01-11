PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Joe Kent, the man who ran for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District Representative in November and lost to Marie Glusenkamp Perez, has already announced his candidacy for the 2024 election.

Glusenkamp Perez, a Democrat, defeated the Republican with 50.14% of the vote. Kent had 49.31%.

In his announcement Wednesday, Kent claimed that Glusenkamp Perez’s first votes as a House member have revealed “a woke extremist.” He accused her of supporting a “far-left radical” when she voted for Hakeem Jeffries for House speaker.

In his early effort to defeat Glusenkamp Perez in the 2024 election, Kent said he wants to unite the centrist and right-leaning voters in Southwest Washington’s Republican Party. He said he’d like to see more Republicans turn out to vote.

“I look forward to meeting and hearing from the voters of the district and sharing my message of common sense conservatism as we advance towards victory in November 2024,” Kent wrote.

Glusenkamp Perez has not said whether she plans to run for re-election in 2024, but issued a response to Kent’s announcement.

In her statement, she said she came to Congress to get things done for Southwest Washington families, not play politics.

She said she is keeping her promise to be an independent voice for Southwest Washington and pointed out that she hired a bipartisan staff, voted against an increase to the deficit and worked with former District 3 Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler to pass a bill to return federal forest land to Skamania County.

“I am delivering for our district and won’t be distracted by clickbait politics,” she said.

Glusenkamp Perez said that during the election for the Speaker of the House “I consistently supported the only candidate who voted to certify the 2020 election results.”

She said she will always put country before party.