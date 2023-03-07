PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Jogger Rapist was released from an Oregon prison in mid-December 2022 after serving 36 years in prison. Richard Gillmore admitted to 9 rapes and was convicted of one because the statute of limitations ran out by the time he was arrested in 1986.
Gillmore is classified as a low-level sex offender, based on a 10-question assessment given by the state parole board.
Now, Oregon State Sen. Tim Knopp is co-sponsoring a bill to change Oregon’s sex offender risk level and methodology, a direct result of Gillmore’s release.
On Tuesday, Knopp and two of Gillmore’s victims, Danielle Tudor and Tiffany Edens, will hold a press conference to talk about why they believe this change is needed.
SB 1022 would change the sex offender leveling process in 3 ways, Knopp’s office said in a release:
- Requires the totality of an offender’s history and all relevant information available to the parole board be considered during the leveling process.
- Requires the parole board’s adopted definition of “victim” be consistent through the leveling process.
- Victims of an offender may challenge the parole board’s leveling designation for up to 3 years. Notably, this portion of the bill is retroactive for up to 3 years.
