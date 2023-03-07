Richard Gillmore, aka The Jogger Rapist, in an undated photo. He was released from prison in December 2022 after 36 years (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Jogger Rapist was released from an Oregon prison in mid-December 2022 after serving 36 years in prison. Richard Gillmore admitted to 9 rapes and was convicted of one because the statute of limitations ran out by the time he was arrested in 1986.

Gillmore is classified as a low-level sex offender, based on a 10-question assessment given by the state parole board.

Now, Oregon State Sen. Tim Knopp is co-sponsoring a bill to change Oregon’s sex offender risk level and methodology, a direct result of Gillmore’s release.

On Tuesday, Knopp and two of Gillmore’s victims, Danielle Tudor and Tiffany Edens, will hold a press conference to talk about why they believe this change is needed.

Tiffany Edens was 13 when she was attacked by the Jogger Rapist. She opposes his release from prison, October 26, 2022 (KOIN) Danielle Tudor, March 30, 2015 (KOIN, file)

SB 1022 would change the sex offender leveling process in 3 ways, Knopp’s office said in a release:

Requires the totality of an offender’s history and all relevant information available to the parole board be considered during the leveling process.

Requires the parole board’s adopted definition of “victim” be consistent through the leveling process.

Victims of an offender may challenge the parole board’s leveling designation for up to 3 years. Notably, this portion of the bill is retroactive for up to 3 years.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.