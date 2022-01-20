John Fosdick III on running for Oregon governor, top issues, what’s going right

KOIN 6 News contacted candidates who are planning to run for Oregon governor in 2022, asking them to respond to these three questions:

Why are you running for governor?

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

John Fosdick III is running as a Republican. Here are his responses:

Why are you running for governor?

I am a military man and I served from 2004-2012. I was deployed to Iraq/Kuwait in 2009-2010. In order to serve in the armed forces, I took an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States and the state of Oregon against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.” I honestly can say, I can’t trust any of the other candidates to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America, and our home state, Oregon. I will uphold the oath I took and continue to serve our state. It is time to have a Republican in office that knows fully what this oath means, and does what is required to protect our rights, our home, and our families. I am done with Oregon being the laughing stock of the United States of America. Oregon is my home, I was born and raised here. We aren’t a joke, we will not be the laughing stock of America anymore. We will rise out of the dirt that the previous governors buried us in, and show America what we really are: strong Oregonians that won’t take this crap anymore.

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

Oregon has been going downhill for 40 years with the tyrannical democratic leadership. Choosing only three problems that Oregon is having is nearly impossible. I have thought about this question a lot lately and to be honest I can’t pick just three. I mean we have turning off the coal mines with no backup plan on how to solve the power grid issues. Now we’re facing possible blackouts and brownouts. We are having a huge increase in homelessness due to multiple problems such as the emergency powers, people losing their jobs because they won’t get vaccinated and wear a mask, and veterans not getting the help and respect they deserve, leaving them suicidal and forgotten. We have Kate Brown saying that it isn’t required to pass reading, writing and mathematics to graduate high school… The education requirements for Oregonian high school students is way too low and needs to be raised. K-12 needs an overhaul. We have been having huge problems with the wildfire, and we’re not taking care of the over-crowded forest that we have. We need to space the trees out, clean out the brush and make sure our home isn’t burning down because the timber industries aren’t allowed to do their job properly. I’m not saying to have them clear cut, but we need to have them clean it up and put 10 ft in between each tree so if we do have another forest fire it will be easier, and faster to respond. We have a lot of resources that we can use to control these problems that we are having, but the government is so wrapped around money that they are not focusing on the Oregonians that work hard every day to barely make it by. We have a lot to fix if we hope to save our way of life. I can handle that weight on my shoulders and am ready for the tasks ahead of me.

Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News asked John Fosdick III for a source for the information he stated saying the forest is “over-crowded,” “the timber industries aren’t allowed to do their job property,” and that putting 10 feet between each tree would allow wildland firefighters to respond to wildfires easier and faster. Fosdick replied to our request saying a Bureau of Land Management employee in Burns told him these things.

KOIN 6 News also asked Fosdick to provide a source for the information he stated saying, “We are having a huge increase in homelessness due to multiple problems such as the emergency powers, people losing their jobs because they won’t get vaccinated and wear a mask, and veterans not getting the help and respect they deserve.” However, Fosdick did not provide a source for this information.