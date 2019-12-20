Judge revokes grazing permit for ranchers pardoned by Trump

Dwight and Steve Hammond pardoned by Trump after arson conviction

by: The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A judge has revoked the grazing permit of two ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump on an arson conviction for setting fire to federal lands.

U.S. District Judge Michael Simon in Portland ruled Friday in the long-running case after hearing arguments from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. It had granted a 10-year grazing permit to Dwight and Steven Hammond after Trump’s pardon.

The renewal prompted a coalition of environmental groups to sue.

Marchers protest in Harney County, Oregon, January 2, 2016 (KOIN)

The Hammonds, a father and son who raise cattle near Diamond, Oregon, were convicted of arson in 2012 for setting a fire that burned about 140 acres.

Their case was the impetus for the takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge by Ammon and Ryan Bundy on January 2, 2016.

