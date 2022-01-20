Kevin Levy on running for Oregon governor, top issues, what’s going right

In their words, candidates respond to a KOIN questionnaire. Unless noted, this is the response in its entirety

KOIN 6 News contacted candidates who have filed to run for Oregon governor in 2022, asking them to respond to these three questions:

Why are you running for governor?

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

Kevin Levy is running as an Independent. Here are his responses:

Why are you running for Oregon governor?

I am running for governor to bring unity to our great state. I am bringing forth a platform that is not based on politics or catering to political parties. We have to come together. We have to unite out of respect and love for each other regardless of the political party one follows. I believe my platform and ideas will inspire, strengthen and more importantly, unite Oregonians.

I will be introducing The Oregon Star Road as well as Oregon Retail Online. Two non-political powerhouse ideas that will bring us together and strengthen us with a robust economic boon.

As a licensed professional realtor I understand the importance of how a healthy real estate market is paramount to a strong and healthy economic environment for Oregon. Coupled with my Mom and Pop Shop program can spread success throughout Oregon. This will be a major focus within my administration.

I aim to unite us through music and the arts via Oregon’s Favorite. A new program I will put forward that will unite and excite Oregonians regardless if they live in Malheur or Multnomah county. We all have our favorite local band, artist, comedian, theater performance, novelist, sculpter, poet, musical, muralist or magician. Politics are irrelevant when it comes to that. It’s about time to create a platform and a spotlight specifically for creative Oregonians.

I am running for governor because I want to put a focus on the future of technology, bringing innovation into Oregon, attracting innovators and manufacturers who understand the importance of the future of energy, climate and public safety.

At one of my previous jobs I was a public educator of science and astronomy working at NASA. I enjoyed conversations with the engineers and scientists while they were building Mars rovers and satellites now circling earth and venturing through space. Oregon can be a powerhouse state if we incentivize and attract innovation. Great jobs come with manufacturing. That is exactly what I plan to do. Innovation for transportation, the environment, police accountability and our health. If we don’t focus on the future then we will be stuck in the past.

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

(1) Needing to be united. We have to be. When multiple counties in Oregon successfully voted to secede out of Oregon and into Idaho, we know Oregon’s political system is broken. With another Democrat or Republican in the top office the atmosphere will remain toxic and divided.

I aim to bring us together by tapping into the common bonds that all of us have.

(2) More support needed towards our local business. Our mom-and-pop shops. This is the lifeblood of Oregon’s economy. I’ve been a CEO of a snowboard/skateboard company and I understand the importance of supporting local. We absolutely have to put more attention then what we already have in place. I’m aware of Oregon’s current small business programs but we have to do more. My Mom and Pop Shop program will do exactly that. Through a multitude of ways I will be making the biggest push in Oregon’s history to promote local businesses as if lives and economies depend on it.

(3) Why are so many people dying at young ages? What good is a governor if they are not doing everything possible to help its residents live a longer and healthy life? While some might think it’s not a governor’s role, I absolutely do. In fact, I (along with health specialists) plan on taking part in a monthly broadcasted show to Oregon residents to help motivate and inspire. Giving Oregonians the tools and knowledge to live longer and healthier are key. As governor I plan on making an executive order for the formation of a new state office: Live Longer Oregon.

I believe this program will not only save our state millions in the long run but also save individual countless famalies many expensive medical bills and heartache.

I’ve walked through too many hospitals and have had too many friends die unnecessarily young. I aim to turn the tide and help Oregonians live a longer and healthier life with Live Longer Oregon.

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

(1)I am so happy to hear that the timber industry and the environmentalists have recently reached an agreement. Two very different view-points coming together shines a little bit of happiness within my soul. I would like to have a round-table discussion with the timber industry and see what else can be done to keep workers within that industry financially thriving. I also want to have a roundtable discussion with environmentalists and see what else can be done not just with timber and forest but for the whole of Oregon. Oregon’s environment is so delicate. My proposed “West Coast Solution” will be the most powerful tool Oregon environmentalists can latch on too.

(2) I am very excited that Oregon has received several millions of dollars from the federal government for salmon habitat and I believe Governor Brown has done a good job directing that money to help with salmon recovery. I aim to go even further for the restoration of our salmon habitat. Bring in additional specialists and direct more funding. From one corner of Oregon to the other I will advocate for advanced innovation in our salmon hatcheries. I will work with the experts to help rejuvenate the shorelines and spawning areas. Oregon’s healthy salmon population is vital for our state economy, Native American tribes, outdoor recreation, tourism and even the home chef.

(3) Oregon has done a decent job at empowering youth. I’ve seen a few good programs that I respect and approve of. I want to take it all up to a whole new level. The youth are Oregon’s future. They will continue to build Oregon up from the foundation we are leaving behind. Here are 3 things that I plan on putting a major focus on and implementing. (all 3 are detailed on my website)

1. Getting more graduating high-school seniors to go directly into higher education.

2. Creating the most robust after-school program Oregon has ever seen.

3. Creating a Lieutenant Youth Governor position to give a voice and a mic to our young adults to address their concerns.

Why focus so much on our young adults? We can dramatically lower the percentage of teen depression, anxiety and suicide. Less likely to become homeless or turn to crime. More likely to have a more successful, prosperous and healthy life.

I would love future conversations about the importance of affordable housing, COVID recovery, homelessness, mental health, taxes, climate change, transportation, gun safety, education, getting to net-zero carbon, women’s health, racial equality and a plethora of other extremely important topics….all of which can be found at www.kevinforgovernor.com

Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News made minor adjustments to spelling, capitalization and punctuation in the responses the candidates submitted.