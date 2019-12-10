Knute Buehler to run for Greg Walden’s Congressional seat

Knute Buehler was the 2018 GOP gubernatorial nominee

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Knute Buehler, Sept. 25, 2018. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s official: Knute Buehler is running for Congress.

The former Oregon legislator who lost his race for governor to Kate Brown in 2018 announced Tuesday he will run to fill the congressional seat being vacated by the retiring Greg Walden.

“Many Oregonians are tired of being disrespected or ignored by Portland liberals and elite D.C. politicians,” Buehler said in a statement. “In Congress, I will defend the values, rights and jobs threatened by the powerful arm of big government. I will be a conservative voice for the people and place I call home.”

Knute Buehler for Congress

A native Oregonian, Buehler went to Oregon State University, was a Rhodes Scholar, attended Oxford University and got his medical degree from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

He was a member of the Oregon House of Representatives for 2 terms. He ran for and lost a 2012 bid for Secretary of State.

The Associated Press reports Buehler’s stiffest competition for the Republican nomination appears to be state Sen. Cliff Bentz.

Walden announced he would retire at the end of his current term in January 2021.

