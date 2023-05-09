PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the wake of Shemia Fagan’s resignation as Oregon secretary of state, Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday announced she will appoint a new secretary when the May 16 special district elections are over.

“Local elections are underway across the state, culminating in election day next week on May 16, and I do not want to distract from the important work of the staff in the Secretary of State’s office and the elections team who are working to ensure the election goes smoothly and without disruption. Therefore, I will announce updates on my plans to appoint a new Secretary of State after the election,” Kotek said in a statement.

Deputy Secretary of State Cheryl Myers, who was sworn into office when she was initially appointed, became Acting Secretary of State Monday afternoon. Myers will oversee the agency until Kotek appoints a new secretary.

“Under that oath, [Myers] already has the power to perform any act or duty of the Secretary of State pertaining to the office,” said Oregon Secretary of State Communications Director Ben Morris.

Fagan was a rising star in state politics until she became embroiled in ethical concerns sparked by her paid consulting contract with Veride Holding LLC — which is affiliated with the cannabis company La Mota.

The secretary voluntarily recused herself from the audit, which looked into the OLCC’s regulation of the state’s cannabis industry and concluded that Oregon’s laws are hindering cannabis businesses.

The following week Fagan announced her resignation, effective May 8.

Kotek accepted her resignation, saying in a prepared release: “I support this decision. It is essential that Oregonians have trust in their government. I believe this is a first step in restoring that trust.”